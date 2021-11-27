Paul David Helsley Sr., 77, of Baker, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Grant Memorial Hospital, Petersburg, W.Va.
Born on September 15, 1944 in Winchester, VA he was the son of the late George Helsley Sr. and Lottie E. (Kerns) Helsley.
Paul retired from construction work, a loving husband, father and grandfather, was a member of the Moorefield Church of God.
Preceded in death by a son Gregory A. Helsley, 4 brothers James, Joe, Jr. and Jacob and 2 sisters June Bishop and Irene Miller.
Surviving is his wife, Lena F. (Reynolds) Helsley, 3 sons, Paul D. Helsley, Jr. (Imogene) of Baker, Richard A. Helsley (Tabitha) of Baker and Brian K. Helsley ( Amanda) of Winchester, VA, 10 grandchildren, 4 greatgrandchildren, 3 sisters, Madelyn Dubruler, Mary L. Ritter and Barbara Funkhouser.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Moorefield Church of God with Pastor Douglas Bowers officiating. Interment will follow at the Baker Run Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the Moorefield Church of God, 223 S. Elm St., Moorefield, WV 26836.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Baker, W.Va.
