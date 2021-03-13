Paul Frank Holdaway, 88, of Mount Jackson, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home. Paul was born on Dec. 17, 1932, and was the son of Frank Holdaway and Ola Pilkins Holdaway (later Popkins).
After attending high school in Herndon, Virginia, he went on to serve in the United States Navy. He married Shirley Ann Miller in June of 1956. After nearly 62 years of marriage, Shirley preceded him to her heavenly home in October of 2017.
Paul was trained as a Mechanical Engineer and retired from the General Services Administration in the early 1980's. He then went to work for Tara Christian School in Reston, Virginia, as a "jack-of-all-trades". He truly loved his time there and would often relate stories about the children and families he got to know.
After fully retiring, he and Shirley found their "dream home" and moved to Mount Jackson in 2000.
Paul was a man of faith. He served many years as a Deacon and treasurer at Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Leesburg, Virginia. After moving to the valley, he and his family made their church home first at Berea Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, and finally at Providence Baptist Church in Dayton.
Paul enjoyed reading, chatting with friends and family, telling stories, a good joke, and working with his hands, among other things. But he was happiest when he could be outside working in his flower beds.
He is survived his son, Mark Holdaway, and his daughter, Denise Holdaway, and his sisters, Eva Popkins, Carrie Thorpe and Ruth Williams, and his brother, George Holdaway, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Paul will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at a graveside service in Mount Jackson Cemetery, Mount Jackson, Virginia. Pastor Andy Rice will conduct the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
