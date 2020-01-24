Paul Gorbea, 84, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.
Paul was born on Oct. 30, 1935, in Ensenada, Puerto Rico. He was the son of the late Jose’ Antonio Gorbea (Papi) and the late Ursula Cintron Schaffer (Mamita).
Paul was a graduate of Eastern High School in Washington, D.C. and retired from Knoll Pharmaceuticals as one of the top pharmaceutical sales representatives in Virginia and North Carolina. Paul loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and never failed to share his love for the Lord with others. He never met a stranger and always wore a beautiful, contagious smile that brought joy to everyone who met him.
Paul was a wonderful husband to his wife of more than 61 years, Nancy, and a wonderful father and Pop Pop.
Paul was predeceased by his wife, parents, and a brother (Antonio). He is survived by two sons, Dale Gorbea (Ellen), and Glenn Gorbea (Sue); two daughters, Christine White (Dave) and Rebecca Beckstrom (Dan); seven grandchildren, Andrew Gorbea (Lindsey), David White (Katie), Amy McKay (Steven), Kristopher Gorbea (Jane), Brittany Gorbea, Josiah Beckstrom, and Jeremiah Beckstrom; a great-granddaugher, Skylar Adams; two brothers, Joseph Gorbea and Benny Gorbea; two sisters, Maria Davidson (Lindell) and Sue Dinger (Denis), and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg and a memorial service will follow at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Bellaire at Stone Port, where the staff cared for him, loved him, and made him feel at home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
