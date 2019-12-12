Paul Groff Leaman
Paul Groff Leaman, 87, formerly of Lancaster, Pa., Sarasota, Fla., and Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Landis Homes, Lititz, Pa., where he and his wife, Erma Lois (Groff) Leaman, both reside. They were married on Sept. 5, 1953, at the New Danville Mennonite Church. Shortly after marriage, Pastor Paul was ordained at the Oakwood Mennonite Church, Oakwood, Md., and also served at Poarch Community Church, Atmore, Ala.
A self-employed Carpenter and Mennonite Pastor, he worked in Development and Recruitment at Eastern Mennonite High School, Harrisonburg, Va., from 1974-1976. In Lancaster, Pastor Paul was a Long-term Care/Nursing Home Administrator and CEO of the Mennonite Home, from 1976-1997. From 1998-2006, was part time at Bahia Vista Mennonite Church, Sarasota, Fla. as Pastoral Staff.
Born Aug. 29, 1932, in Witmer, Lancaster County, Pa., he was the son of the late Sanford D. and Mary N. (Groff) Leaman. He was currently a member of the Forest Hills Mennonite Church, Leola, Pa.
His first eight years of elementary education was at Willow Street and New Danville schools. College education began at Bay Minette Junior College. Pastor Paul had held a BA Degree from EMU and Master of Divinity and Master’s in Theology from EMS.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Erma, are his children; Jay M. Leaman, married to Judy (Kauffman), of Harrisonburg, Va., Carl E. Leaman, married to Charlene (Slagel), of Leola, Pa., Stephen R. Leaman, married to Doris (Weaver), of Harrisonburg, Va., Naomi Jean, married to Jay L. Weaver, of Reinholds, Pa., and Paul G. Leaman, married to Mary (Horst), of Harrisonburg, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Janelle Leaman, Jared Leaman, Andrew Leaman, Jana Leaman, Michelle (Leaman) Richards, Jonathan Leaman, Carson Weaver, Sarah (Weaver) Esh, Shawn Weaver, Jennifer (Leaman) Blosser and Kevin Leaman. Also surviving are three siblings, Ruth Nissley, Irene Shenk, and Sanford Leaman.
He was also preceded in death by siblings, Anna Geib, Chester Leaman, Miriam Segerstrom, and Daniel Leaman.
A viewing was held in the Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, between 9:30 and 11:00 a.m.
The graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. in the New Danville Mennonite Cemetery, Marticville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
A memorial service was held in the Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or to the Mennonite Home Communities Benevolent Care Fund, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To submit an Online condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com.
Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 handled arrangements.
