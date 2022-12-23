Paul Joseph Ininger, 75, of Shenandoah, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Harrisonburg. Mr. Ininger was born on October 22, 1947 in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to the late George J. and Marie Gussett Ininger. He served our country in the United States Army and did two tours of duty in Vietnam. He moved to the Valley in 1970 and was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah, Gooden Brothers VFW Post 9292 in Elkton, the Masonic Lodge, and Page Valley Amateur Radio Club (HAM). He loved flying model airplanes, riding his motorcycle, Lionel trains and woodworking. He was a copier technician and had worked at ICON, RICOH, Painter Electrical and retired from Blue Ridge Radio & TV.
On November 30, 1979 he married Mary Ellen Babb Ininger, who preceded him in death. Mr. Ininger is survived by a son, Matthew R. Ininger of Shenandoah; a daughter, Amanda G. Viands and husband, Darren of Shenandoah; two grandchildren, Saphira Viands, Sebastian Viands. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen V. Ininger.
Pastor Joseph Amend will conduct the funeral service at 2 p.m., on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Community Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Shenandoah Welcome Center & Museum, 507 First St. Shenandoah, Va., 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.