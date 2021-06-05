Paul L. Willingham
A memorial service for Paul L. Willingham will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Jenkins Chapel United Methodist Church in Mathias, W.Va. Family and friends are invited to attend. CDC guidelines in effect at that time will be honored.
