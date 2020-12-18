Paul LaGarde Willingham, 86, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his residence, with his family nearby.
He was born on May 31, 1934 in Martinsburg, W.Va., and was the son of the late Janis Willingham.
Paul grew up in the Millwood/Boyce area, and graduated from Clarke County High School in Berryville, Va. in 1954. Several years after graduation, Paul served in the Marine Corps for seven years. He made his home in Winchester, Va. for many years where he delivered fuel for H.N. Funkhouser and Co. Paul belonged to the Winchester Elks Club, and worked on some Flag Day services there.
In Winchester, Paul met his wife, Catherine Daugherty Willingham, who survives. They were married Jan. 1, 1984.
Other survivors include: sisters-in-law, Carolyn Combs, Connie Wood (John Allen), and Ramona Daugherty, all of Mathias, as well as, brother-in-law, Ray Daugherty (Pat) of Myersville, Md.; cousins, Gerald Dodson (Bonnie) of Berryville, Va., Barbara Lewis (Scott) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Mary Brinklow (Glenn) of Winchester.
When Paul's illness progressed, he was faithfully attended by hospice nurses and aides as well as special caretaker Pat Weaver. He also received much help from family members and friend, Greg Hicks.
Paul was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Winchester. After moving to Mathias, he attended Jenkins Chapel United Methodist Church. He loved his country and promoted patriotism every chance he could. He often gave flags out to members of the church on certain holidays, and a two dollar bill as a memento to special people in his life. Paul always enjoyed sports, especially horse racing, and spent some enjoyable nights at Charles Town Race Track in his earlier days.
Family and friends may pay their respects at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Jenkins Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Heather Rogers officiating. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are requested.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, when conditions permit, to celebrate Paul's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mathias Baker Fire Department, P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812; or Jenkins Chapel United Methodist Church, C/O Brian Miller, 338 Copper Drive, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
