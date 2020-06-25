Paul Lane Lantz, 27, of Rockingham, Va., passed away June 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Jan. 11, 1993, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Darin and Anita Goolsby Lantz of Rockingham.
Paul worked at Dean Steel. He loved his family, his job and his family at Dean Steel. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a mechanic and loved working on vehicles. Paul helped others by being an organ donor.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are one son, Logan Cole Lambert (Lantz) of Broadway; one brother, Justin Scott Lantz of Rockingham; paternal grandmother, Mary Stultz Lantz of Bergton; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Beryl Lane Lantz; and his maternal grandparents, Juanita Keyser Goolsby and Thomas Benjamin Goolsby.
Pastor Jon Prater will conduct a memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Fulks Run Ruritan Park. His body was cremated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
