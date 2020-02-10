Paul Larry Stoneberger
Paul Larry Stoneberger, 80, of Stanley, Va., died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Independent Brethren Church, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Stoneberger/Donovan Family Cemetery in Stanley.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home Inc. in Luray.
