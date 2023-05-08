Paul Leo Rexrode
Paul Leo Rexrode, 82, devoted husband of Janice Ritchie Rexrode, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, and was also a devoted, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Born Nov. 18, 1940, in Moyers, W.Va., he was a son of the late Daniel and Cora Halterman Rexrode and was also preceded in death by a son, Paul Leo Rexrode Jr.; two sisters, Mary Emma Hedrick and Geneva R. Nelson; and brother, Charles Rexrode.
He will be remembered for his great love for his family and friends, traveled equivalent to 40 times around the world driving a Mack truck, farmer, hunter, gardener and enjoyed feeding his neighborhood birds.
He is survived by two daughters, Belinda R. Hammer (Timothy) and Patricia R. Dill (T.A.); six grandchildren, Ashley Hammer, Jessica Davis (Andrew), Thomas Dill III (Adriana), Kailey Martin (Gregory), Geoffrey Paul Dill and Zoe Dill: six great-grandsons, Zachary Davis, Thomas Dill IV, William Davis, Maverick Dill, Oliver Martin and Theodore Davis; a brother, Robert Rexrode (Carolyn); two sisters, Anna Heavener (Joe) and Bertha Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews and sister and brothers-in-laws.
A funeral service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with burial to follow at 3:00 p.m. in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Franklin, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, Compassion First Church of the Nazarene of Lynchburg-Food Pantry, 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.