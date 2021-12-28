Paul Lochte Gooden Jr., 62, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg with his wife, son and daughter-in-law by his side.
Mr. Gooden was born March 28, 1959, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Lorraine Derrow Gooden of Elkton and the late Paul L. Gooden Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse Knighton and Brian Gooden.
Paul grew up in Elkton and was a 1977 graduate of Elkton High School. He was a former employee of Reed’s Tire Center and a long-time employee of Special Fleet Services.
In 1992, Paul married Donna St. Clair Gooden–The Love of His Life–and he was also the Love of Hers.
In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his son, Paul L. Gooden III and wife, Courtney, of Elkton; daughter, Jessica Gooden Batman and husband, Nathan, of Stanley; brother, Robert Gooden and wife, Rhonda, of Elkton; sisters, Connie Louderback and husband, Bill, of Harrisonburg and Patti Meadows and husband, Donnie, of Elkton, as well as grandchildren, Corbin, Harper and Bailey Batman.
Paul was a wonderful provider and he was so very proud of his two children. Paul was a dedicated and devoted husband, dad and friend. Everyone was his friend–Paul never met a stranger. He loved nothing more than to go motorcycle riding. He took much pride in keeping his motorcycles and vehicles immaculate. Paul will be so dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Faith Alive Fellowship Church, 800 Shenandoah Ave., Suite 190, Elkton, VA 22827 with Pastor Donnie Meadows officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Page County Animal Shelter, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
