Coach Paul Lynwood Hatcher, 80, of Staunton, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Paul Hatcher Gymnasium in Staunton. This is planned as a simple and casual gathering. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Olivet Presbyterian Church in Staunton with Pastor Lee Thomas officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Thornrose Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
