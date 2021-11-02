Paul M. Warner
Paul Marlin Warner, age 55, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, surrounded by family.
Beloved son of Paul and Pauline (nee Arbogast); loving brother of PJ (Paula Jean) Warner; dearest uncle of Cooper and Charlotte Schimpff; dear nephew and cousin of many, also his faithful canine companion, Jake.
Paul was a proud graduate of Strongsville High School and furthered his education in Criminal Justice. He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service at Lindsey Funeral Home, 473 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment, Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
