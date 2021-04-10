Paul Marvin Stover Sr.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Marvin Stover, Sr. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the age of 79. Paul was born July 3, 1941, in Shenandoah County to Carl and Alice Mae Stover. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Charles, James, Everett, Ward and Larry, as well as, 3 sisters, Doris, Courtney and Betty.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine Harper Stover, who resides at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab, and 2 sons, Paul Stover, Jr., and Kristopher Stover, of Rockingham County.
Paul and Josephine had lived on Old Furnace Road beside SPCA for many years. Both Mr. and Mrs. Stover moved to the Harrisonburg HHRC long term facility care several years ago.
Paul worked at Mick’s Disposal in Broadway, then Harrisonburg City Cab for 42 ½ years. Paul made many loyal friends over the years. He worked hard and yet enjoyed jokes and pranks. Paul’s favorite pet was “Hound Dog”.
Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson will be handling funeral arrangements. Burial will be Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
