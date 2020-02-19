Paul Michael Allebaugh, 71, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Feb. 17, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, where he had resided. Mike was born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 17, 1949, to the late Paul Moffett and June Litten Allebaugh.
Mr. Allebaugh graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1968. He was a truck driver for several area companies and most recently Coca-Cola bottling in Staunton.
He is survived by two sons, P. Michael Allebaugh Jr. and wife, Michele, of Spottswood and Chad Allebaugh and wife, Karen, of Rockingham; two brothers, Terry Allebaugh and wife, Lori, of Durham, N.C., and Samuel Allebaugh; former wife, Sandra Allebaugh; six grandchildren, Kodi Allebaugh and wife, Taylor, Gage Allebaugh, Rorry Allebaugh, Hannah Allebaugh, Jax Allebaugh and Caleb Allebaugh; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
