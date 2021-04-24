Paul Milton Fox
Paul Milton Fox, 92, of McGaheysville, passed away on Tuesday April 20, 2021 at Envoy of Staunton.
Mr. Fox was born on October 2, 1928 in Chicago, Ill., and was a son of the late Peter and Olive Fox. He was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Paul worked for A&P Foods, Marvel Poultry, and Wampler-Longacre Poultry for many years prior to his retirement. He loved traveling.
On July 7, 1951 he married the former Virginia Margaret “Ginny” Martin, who preceded him in death on January 20, 2016.
Mr. Fox is survived by his children, Kathryn “Kathy” Lam and husband Mike of McGaheysville, Paul Fox, Jr., of Harrisonburg; a sister, Honey Sheridan and husband Leo of Chicago; five grandchildren, Christopher Dean Hollar, Stephen S. Hollar, David P. Hollar, Robert W. Lam, Seth A. Lam; seven grandchildren, Camila Hollar, Conrad Hollar, Emily Lam, Andrew Lam, Ryan Lam, Morgan Lam, and Bridgett Lam. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Fox was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Fox.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Silvio Kaberia officiating.
Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cradle Society, 2049 Ridge Ave., Evanston, Ill., 60201
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
