Paul Richard Cubbage, 86, of Stanley, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Page County and was a son of the late Arthur Cubbage and Molie Cubbage.
Paul owned and operated Paul's Plumbing for 30 years. He liked reading his Bible and enjoyed listening to country, bluegrass and gospel music. But most of all, he loved his family.
On Dec. 27, 1956, Paul married Doris Louise Cubbage, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Chris Cubbage of Stanley; a daughter, Gloria Lesley and husband, Ron, of Stanley; a sister, Reva Foster and husband, Paul, of Stanley; five grandchildren, Wendy A. Smith, Ronald D. Lesley Jr., Ryan C. Cubbage, Haven M. Cubbage and Raegan C. Turner; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Beulah Mae Cubbage and Eva Dovel; and two brothers, Frank H. and Berley Cubbage.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at the Stanley New Hope Pentecostal Church by Pastor Randy Miller and the Rev. Charles Turner, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
