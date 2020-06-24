Paul Richard Cubbage, 86, of Stanley, Va., died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Stanley New Hope Pentecostal, where visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will be at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
