Paul Richard Secrist
VERONA — Paul Richard Secrist, 75, husband of Linda D. Secrist of Verona, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Secrist was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on June 9, 1947, a son of the late Waldo Franklin and Nellie Alice (Turner) Secrist.
Paul retired from Walker after 33 years of machinist work. He was a “man of all trades” and enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He could fix anything and always used his talents to help his family and friends. Paul was a likable and kind man and loved to use his joke and humor to make people laugh. He always wanted to do his best and most importantly loved his family dearly. Paul will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mae Faw and her husband, Fred; two brothers, Walter Secrist and his wife, Francis, and Wayne Secrist; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Hunter Callison.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 53 years, are two daughters, Teresa Secrist Shifflett and her husband, Jeff, of Harrisonburg and Amy Secrist Callison and her husband, John, of Fishersville; three grandchildren, Ashley (Ritchie) Augustine, Brady Shifflett, and Rebecca Callison; brother, Alvin Secrist and his wife, Mary-Ann of Grottoes; sister-in-law, Donna Secrist; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Glen Turner. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
