Paul S. Heatwole
Paul Simeon Heatwole, 94, a resident of Dayton, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home. Mr. Heatwole was born Dec. 12, 1925, in Dayton, Va., and was a son of the late Calvin and Mary Florence (Beery) Heatwole.
He was a farmer and a member of the Indiana-Michigan Wisler Mennonite Church.
On March 26, 1952, he married the former Orpha Ann Knicely, who passed away on July 22, 2010.
Surviving are eight children, Lowell K. Heatwole and wife, Phyllis, of New Paris, Ind., Allen E. Heatwole and wife, Patricia, of Milford, Ind., Elizabeth Ann Martin and husband, Roland, of New Paris, Ind., Judith M. Heatwole of Dayton, Va., Lera K. Rodes and husband, Robert, of Nappanee, Ind., Linda F. Martin of Goshen, Ind., Franklin L. Heatwole and wife, Kristina, of Decker, Mich., and Kevin J. Heatwole and wife, Hilda, of Decker, Mich.; 53 grandchildren and 90 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Heatwole was preceded in death by a son, Steven Lynn Heatwole; son-in-law, David Martin; great-grandson, Karter Heatwole; brothers, Harold and Joseph Heatwole; and sisters, Anna Heatwole, Mary Showalter and Grace Lahman.
The funeral service will be held at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite, Church, 3694 Coakley Town Road, Dayton, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church, 967 Pike Church Road, Harrisonburg , where the family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is in charge of arrangements.
