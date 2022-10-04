Paul Samuel Hartman, 94, formerly of Hinton, Va., passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Georgia, where he resided for five years.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Hartman and Lewis Hartman; and a sister, Ruth Weaver. He is survived by his daughter, Rose Mary Heatwole (Byard); a son, Ed Hartman (Patti); two sisters, Rosalie Eshleman (Robert) and Anne Mae Hostetler (John); six grandsons; one granddaughter; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews.
In 1945, he married Dorothy Katherine Cave of Linville, Va. Paul was the oldest member of Rawley Springs Mennonite Church. He was an active song leader, Sunday School teacher and enjoyed investing in the lives of young men and took them on many adventures, including fishing, boat outings on the North River, and hiking and overnight stays at his cabin on Cooper’s Mountain. He was involved in a lifetime of music. He sang with “The Mennonite Hour” Singers. He directed the West Valley Chorus of the Va. Mennonite Conference in the 1960s. He was the oldest surviving member of the Eight Singing Men.
Paul was a part-time driver of Quicks Bus which took him many places in the U.S. and Canada. Many will remember him as the owner of many different businesses which include Superior Concrete, Rockingham Driving School, Valley Rentals, and Valley Paper Recycling.
He was affectionately known as Grandpa-Paul and Pa-Pa by young and old alike. He enjoyed hunting, flying his J-3 Piper Cub, and often went horseback riding. With a serving heart, he volunteered with MDS and did short term mission work in Central and South America.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Burkeland Mennonite Church in Waynesboro, Ga., and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Bank Mennonite Church in Dayton, Va. The funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Bank Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Local arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.