Paul Stoner Good, 99, of Harrisonburg, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC), surrounded by family members. He had been a resident of VMRC for 11 years.
Mr. Good was born on Jan. 20, 1920, in Elizabethtown, Pennslyvania and was a son of the late Clayton and Dora Good. He was also preceded in death by one brother and six sisters.
Paul is survived by five children, Edwin (Esther) Good, Harrisonburg, Carolyn (Allen) Roth, Brooklyn, N.Y., Linden (Charlene) Good, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, Duane (Carolyn) Good, Harrisonburg, Roland (Leanna) Good, Eureka, Nev.; fourteen grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren.
During World War II, he served in alternative service at Western State Hospital in Staunton. During that time, he met and married the former Elizabeth Rhodes on Feb. 14, 1946. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2009. After the war, he served with Mennonite Central Committee in relief efforts in Belgium and Holland.
Paul was ordained to pastoral ministry by the Virginia Mennonite Conference in 1955. After serving a few years at Zion Hill and Gospel Hill Mennonite churches, he accepted a call in 1959 to plant a new church in Boyer, West Virginia. He was beloved by all those who knew him in Pocahontas County, where he ministered for 27 years at Brush Run (now Boyer Hill) Mennonite Church, before returning to the Shenandoah Valley in retirement.
The family will receive friends on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 30, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Peake Mennonite Church, with Pastors Jay Rohrer and Elam Heatwole officiating.
Burial will follow at Weavers Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Paul was not a flower kind of man. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to VMRC, C/O The Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802. His family is grateful for the generous support this fund provided for his excellent care.
