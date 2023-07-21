Paul Stover Cupp Driver, 85, of Grottoes, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
He was born in Harrisonburg on June 16, 1938, the son of the late Wilbur Stover and Erva (Cupp) Driver.
Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Albrite Driver.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Cindy Lam and husband, Chuck, of McGaheysville; sons, Phillip Driver, of Mt. Sidney, and Jamie Driver and wife, Amanda, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Matt Lam, Josh Lam and wife, Cassie, and Jarod Driver; niece, Vicki Soles and husband, Lonnie; nephew, Dwayne Croushorn and wife, Alice.
He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Bonnie Driver, two sisters and a nephew. A celebration of Paul's life will be held 2 PM on Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Jacobs Spaders Church in Rockingham, with Lane Turner officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shepherd Center Rehabilitation, 2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Online condolences to the family may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
