Paul Stuart Mauzy, 71, of Broadway, passed away Aug. 26, 2023, at the Shenandoah Terrace in New Market due to complications of Parkinson's Disease.
He was born July 28, 1952, in Harrisonburg and was the only child of the late Paul William and Ann Whetzel Mauzy.
Paul graduated from Broadway High School and Blue Ridge Community College. Paul had a natural talent for mechanics and engine building. He kept the trucks running for his father’s business Mauzy Litter Service/Agri-Bedding. He had his own business, Mauzy Racing Engines, in which he meticulously built and tested drag racing engines. He was a lifetime member of the Broadway Vol. Fire Dept. and attended Broadway Baptist Church.
He is survived by his cousins, Steve, Kenton, and Leslie Fulk and their families.
Friends may sign the guest book and pay respects on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where the casket will be closed.
Pastor Donnie Owen will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Broadway.
Kenton and Jan would like to express their gratitude to Dusty and Judy for their devotion and support of Paul. Also, a very special thank you to Shenandoah Terrace for their tender, loving care for Paul.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
