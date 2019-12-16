Paul Timothy Yoder, Sr., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Yoder House, VMRC, at the age of 91. Paul was born Feb. 24, 1928, to David and Savilla (Bender) Yoder in Greenwood, Del. He spent his childhood on the family farm.
The day Paul was born, his older siblings were expelled from Greenwood Public School for refusing to salute the United States flag. This led to the founding of Greenwood Mennonite School, the first parochial school in the Mennonite Church. Paul attended this one-room school with a single teacher for his elementary education. He graduated from Eastern Mennonite School, Harrisonburg, in 1946, and Eastern Mennonite College (now University) in 1950. He spent the 1967-68 academic year at Eastern Baptist Seminary, Philadelphia, Pa., and received a master’s in church leadership from Eastern Mennonite Seminary in 1992. Paul graduated in 1955 with an Master of Divinity degree from George Washington University (GWU), Washington, D.C. and MPH in international health from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Baltimore, Md., in 1972.
Following Paul's graduation from GWU, the family moved to Wilmington, Del. for Paul's internship.
They were contacted by the Eastern Board of Missions & Charities, Salunga, Pa., regarding an assignment as missionaries to Ethiopia. Paul was ordained as a minister for this ministry, July 8, 1956. He, with his wife, Daisy, served there for 21 years, August 1956 to May 1977.
Paul served during home leave from Ethiopia, 1967-68, as interim pastor of Landis Valley Mennonite Church of the Lancaster Mennonite Conference. He was ordained, July 24, 1983, bishop of the Harrisonburg District of Virginia Mennonite Conference, and served in this role, in addition to that of bishop/overseer for Potomac District, 1983-1999. Paul served as the president of Virginia Mennonite Board of Missions and Charities 1985-1990. He served as interim pastor at Greenmonte Mennonite Church, Stuarts Draft, from 2001 to February 2004.
Paul was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Bontrager (Eli, deceased), Naomi Yoder ( Monroe, deceased), and his brothers David (Clara Schlabach, deceased), Amos (Gertrude Kennel, deceased), John (Dorthy Embleton, surviving), Mark (Alene Wert, deceased), Luke (Cora Maust, surviving), and Daniel (Mary Lois Swartzendruber, deceased), and son, Daniel. He is survived by brother, Jesse (Gladys Wert), and sister, Miriam Hull (Harvey).
On Aug. 7, 1949, he married Daisy A. Byler, who survives. Also surviving are children, Debra (David Gullman), Judith (Rick Stroop), and Paul, Jr. (Suzanne Miller), and six grandchildren, John Gullman, Hannah Beth Gullman, Laurel Yoder, Valerie Yoder, Adam Yoder (Stephanie Boone), and Joanna Desta Yankey.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, with Pastor Craig Mavin and Pastor Eric Martin officiating.
By his request, his body will be cremated by the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. His body remains will be interred at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
