Paula Arlene Dove
Paula Arlene Dove, 75, a resident of Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center, formerly of Bergton, Va., passed away Jan. 11, 2021. Born Aug. 11, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Beulah (Shoemaker) Dove.
She was preceded in death by one infant son and one brother, Alton Dove.
She is survived by one son, Brian Dove and his wife, Kelly; and two grandchildren, Trapper and Piper of Mathias, W.Va.; one sister, Wilma Dellinger and husband, Beverly, of Broadway, Va.; two brothers, Vernon Dove of Bergton, Va., and Roy Dove and wife, Guilda, of Broadway, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She retired from Rockingham County Public Services, Bergton Container Site.
A private graveside service will be held at Perry Moyers Cemetery in Bergton.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
