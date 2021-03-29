Paula Jean Shifflett, 66, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Shifflett was born Sept. 4, 1954, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Robert and Betty Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters.
On Dec. 5, 1975, she married Earnest Winston Shifflett, who also preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 2019.
Paula loved working crossword puzzles, watching her TV shows, and Kroger’s Dr. K sodas.
She is survived by sons, Darrell Shifflett and companion, Samantha, Michael Shifflett, Dolen Crawford and wife, Silver, and Ronnie Crawford and wife, Shannon; daughters, Sandra Propst and husband, Jerome, and Teresa Shifflett; brothers, Nathan and Stanley Mitchell; sisters, Dianne Shifflett and Carmel Falls; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Katie, Kayla, Kaleb, Pierce, River, Jessica, Bridgette, Hudson, Dallas and Cody, as well as great-grandchildren, Addie, Haven and two on the way.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ted Hott officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
