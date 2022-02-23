Paula Regina Fulk, 70, of Bergton, Va., died Feb. 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 20, 1951, in Criders, Va., to the late Earl E. and Leona Grace Whetzel Fink.
Paula was a homemaker and farmer.
On May 30, 1970, she married Dennis Lee “Pee Pee Hawk” Fulk, who preceded her in death March 19, 2013.
Surviving are two sons, Sheldon "Bo" Fulk of Bergton and Shaun Fulk and wife, Jessica, of Bergton; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; Misty “Mim” of Baker, W.Va., and Florence “Flo” of Criders; three brothers, Denver Thomas Fink, Gene Earl Fink and Dennis Carol Fink; and two sisters, Connie Fink Landes and Faye Miller.
She was preceded in death by one son, Shannon Fulk; a daughter, Tina Louise Fulk; three brothers, Floyd Fink, Clinton Fink and Carol Fink; and one sister, Nora.
Pastor Tim Conley will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be in the Caplinger Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home, where masks are highly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
