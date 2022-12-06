Paulette (Tootie) Diane Riggleman, 73, a resident of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Ms. Riggleman was born Jan. 18, 1949, in Rockingham, Va., to Frances Jean Smith Harper and the late Paul Delmar Harper.
She was a 1967 graduate of Turner Ashby High School and worked at Metro Pants for over a decade before continuing her career at Marshalls, from which she retired. She was known for being a great cook and enjoyed spending time with her family. She served as a caregiver for her mom and many others over the years and had a heart of gold.
In addition to her mother, Ms. Riggleman is survived by her brothers, Dennis Wayne Harper and wife, Linda, of Rockingham and Bruce Harper and wife, Janet, of Dayton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church with Pastor Stacy Meyerhoffer and Gerald Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Those wishing may view and sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
