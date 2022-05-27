Paulina Stasyuk, 89, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away May 25, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Stasyuk was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Ukraine and was a daughter of the late Ivanchenko Ivan Philipovich and Eudokiya Antonovna Ivanchenko.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Stasyuk.
Surviving are her children, Mariya Akopov, Lina Stasyuk, Dmitry Stasyuk, Yakov Stasyuk; and numerous grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lindale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
