Pauline Breeden Dean, 86, of Elkton, passed away April 25, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 27, 1935, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Walter Meadows and Minnie Breeden.
Pauline worked many years at Metro Pants Factory in Harrisonburg then the Elkton Blue Bell until she retired. She was a supervisor and thought so much of everyone she worked with. She loved her flowers and gardening, knitting and crocheting. She loved her family.
On Oct. 16, 1954, she married Max A. Dean, who preceded her in death on April 16, 2011. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Randolph Breeden, Leon Breeden and Willard Breeden; sister, Lillian Jarells; and granddaughter, Amy Herring.
She is survived by daughter, Sandy Smith and husband, David, of Elkton; grandchildren, Ashley Chandler and companion, Chad Breeden; great-grandchildren, Avery, Ashlyn, Ayda Herring and father, Rodney Herring, Aubrey and Aiden Chandler and Ryan Breeden.
The family would like to say a special thank you to caregivers, Jen, Gail, Ann and Brandy.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
