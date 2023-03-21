Pauline Mae Carr Fulk, 94, of Fulks Run, died March 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born Aug. 12, 1928, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Lester Blaine and Mary “Kate” Katherine Hottinger Carr.
She was a homemaker. Pauline was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run, where she was also a founding member of the Willing Workers. She loved flowers and working in her garden.
On April 24, 1949, she married Matthew Galen Fulk, who preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 1995.
Surviving are one son, Ronald W. Fulk and wife, Cammie, of Fulks Run; two granddaughters, Rebecca Marie Fulk and husband, Steve Kordan, of Basye and Sarah Elizabeth Fulk and friend, Nathan Gatchell, of Orkney Springs; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins, and Ronnie and Cammie’s dogs, Branch and Briar.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Smith and Goldie Moyers; and her dogs, Jennifer Lynne, Trudy Lynne, Chrissy Anne, Pollyanna, and Katrina.
The family would like to thank her caregivers and special friends, Esther Lonas, Gloria and Delmas Hinkle, Becky Reedy and the Sentara Hospice team.
Pastor Eric Wetzel and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday (today) from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may visit the funeral home anytime after 10 a.m. Tuesday (today).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain Grove Cemetery, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.