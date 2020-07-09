Pauline Plaugher Losh, 92, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
She was born in Rockingham County on January 30, 1928, and was a daughter of the late Zachariah Taylor and Nealie Mae (Howdyshell) Plaugher.
Pauline retired from the Bridgewater Home. She was a lifetime member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren and the women's fellowship.
She was united in marriage on April 7, 1955, to Wade "Pete" Losh, who preceded her in death on April 11, 1997.
She is survived by her three daughters, June Craun and husband, Steve, of Bridgewater, Reda Eye and husband, Conrad, of Dayton, and Carolyn St. Clair and husband, Jess, of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Mary Plaugher and Helen Wenger, both of Dayton. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Chad Craun and wife, Samantha, Courtney St. Clair, Andrew Eye and wife, Leigh Anne, Jill Craun Heizer and husband, Cole, Jesse St. Clair and wife, Katie, Aaron Eye and wife, Kylie, Paula Craun, and Christy Craun Hartman and husband, Derek, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Annie Curry, Beulah Wichael, Robert Plaugher, and Joe Plaugher.
There will not be a viewing or visitation.
A private graveside service will be held at the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren with Pastor Randy Cosner officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
