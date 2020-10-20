Pauline ‘Polly’ Virginia Dean McCauley
Pauline “Polly” Virginia Dean McCauley, 85, of Elkton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community surrounded by her family. Polly was born Aug. 3, 1935, a daughter of the late Nellie Mae Hitt and Alfred Ernest Dean.
She retired after many years of service from Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where she worked as a secretary and was an active member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church.
On Oct. 6, 1951, she was united in marriage to Melvin Leo McCauley, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Lonnie Wayne McCauley and wife, Joan, of Elkton and Jeffrey Allen McCauley Sr. and wife, Teresa, of Grottoes; daughter, Cathy Elaine Lawhorne of Staunton; eight grandchildren, Marla McCauley, Monica Coffman (Daniel), Crystal Manning (Jim), JR Lawhorne (Sara), J. Allen McCauley Jr. (Samantha), Joshua McCauley (Liz), Barry McCauley Jr. and Heaven Brill, as well as six great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Wales (Josey), James Manning Jr., Collin Lawhorne, Camden Lawhorne, Audumn Dunlap-Wine and James Wheeler.
She was preceded in death by a son, Barry L. McCauley Sr.; son-in-law, Kenneth Lawhorne Sr.; brothers, Howard Dean, Floyd Dean, Ernest Dean and Claude Dean and sisters, Anna Chaffman, Beatrice Dean, Lois Dovel and Shelby Slivinski.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastors Travis Hensley and Ted Hott officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.