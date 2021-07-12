Pauline Starke Warinner Wysor died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the age of 95 at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Polly, as she was known to all, was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Richmond, Va., where she was raised. She and her twin brother, Ernie, were the middle of four children born to Dr. Junius Ernest Warinner Jr. and Helen Starke Warinner.
Polly attended Ginter Park Elementary, Northside Junior High and Thomas Jefferson High schools. She continued her education at Converse College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. On April 17, 1948, she married John Chandler Wysor II. Polly and Jack raised their four children in Richmond and Hampton, Va. In 1991, they moved to the Sunnyside Retirement Community near Harrisonburg, Va.
Polly was active in several community organizations, most notably the Girl Scouts. She was a troop leader for several troops including Brownies, Girl Scouts and Cadettes. She served on the Council Board and was Council President for the Commonwealth Girl Scout Council. She had also been active in many other of her children’s activities including Boy Scouts, Y Indian Guides and sports. Polly cherished her active service in several churches--Mispah Presbyterian, First Presbyterian (Hampton), Ginter Park Presbyterian, New Hanover Presbyterian and Massanutten Presbyterian churches. She was ordained an elder and served New Hanover and Massanutten Presbyterian churches in this capacity. Polly used her knowledge of chemistry, her excellent cooking skills and innovative spirit as church hostess for seven years at Ginter Park Presbyterian Church. She also worked for Richfood Inc. for a number of years.
Polly was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, John “Jack” Chandler Wysor II; by her parents; by her sister, Helen Storrs Warinner and her brothers, Junius Ernest Warinner III and Edwin Douglas Warinner. She is survived by her daughter, Blanche Wysor Anderson (David); her sons, John Chandler Wysor III (Abbie); Douglas Starke Wysor (Sue); Frank Courtney Wysor (Kathy); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Chapel at Sunnyside Retirement Community, 3935 Sunnyside Drive. All visitors must enter at the lower entrance via the gatehouse. All those attending must wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sunnyside Fellowship Fund.
