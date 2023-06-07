Pauline Virginia Hensley, 93, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Brookdale in Harrisonburg.
Born in Elkton on May 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Austin and Mary Hensley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Vicki Hensley and Kitty Snyder and all of her brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Hensley was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Dunsmore Business College and was retired from Dunham Bush. She was a member of the Eagles and the VFW. She loved antiquing and cats.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Hensley; three grandchildren, Benny Grubbs, Chris Cardin and Stefanie Sysounthone; five great-grandchildren, Megan Prevette, Lindsey Grubbs, Nick Grubbs, Justin Cardin and Theo Beasley; a stepgranddaughter, Kristen Lam and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to Page Paws, PO Box 269, Luray, VA 22835.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
