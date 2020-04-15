Pauline White Woods died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. She was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Durbin, W.Va., and was the only child of the late Paul and Bessie Washburn White.
After graduating from Greenbank High School, the family moved to Front Royal, Va., where she began working in the accounting office of American Viscose Corporation for several years. She later became a billing clerk for the Town of Front Royal.
She was a member of Massanutten Presbyterian Church. As a former member of Front Royal Presbyterian Church, she was active in the Presbyterian Women. Pauline met her future husband, Robert, at church and they married April 21, 1956.
Following retirement, they moved to Sunnyside Presbyterian Community, enjoying many years together. On Feb. 23, 2018, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lupton Woods.
A private graveside service will be at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick (Strasburg), Va., with the Rev. Ann Pettit officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
