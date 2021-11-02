Pavel A. Yavny
Pavel Antonovich Yavny, 68, a resident of Broadway, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Yavny was born Jan. 1, 1953, in Ukraine and was a son of the late Anton and Nadezhda Yavny.
He was a minster of the House of Prayer Church in Ottobine.
On Aug. 29, 1976, he married Nadezhda Yavny, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Ben Yavny and wife, Vita, Olga Didyk and husband, Maksym, and Alla Mitityuk and husband, Andriy, all of Harrisonburg; siblings, Peter Yavny, Yelena Malevaniy, Lidiya Nikitchuk, Gregory Yavny, Nina Kilimnik, Tanya Kutsiy, Vasiliy Yavny, Leonid Yavny, Vera Malamura, Lyuba Mikhailyuk and Viktor Yavny; and grandchildren, Matthew Mitityuk, Benjamin Didyk, Zachary Mitityuk, Emily Didyk, Solomia Didyk and Nathan Didyk.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Bank Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
An evening service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
