Pearl D. Carroll passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021, at 94 years of age. She spent her last years at Bridgewater Retirement Community in the Shenandoah Valley.
Mrs. Carroll was born to Marie and Evans Duplantis in Westwego, La., on Jan. 7, 1927. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, mathematics professor Thomas F. Carroll.
She is survived by loving daughter, Peggy C. Fallon; cherished sister, Patricia Keiser of Indiana; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
After beginning her career in the offices of the cotton mills in Louisiana, she rose to become the Head of Shipping & Demurrage of Mobile Oil Corporation in Manhattan. She was the first woman to achieve this position.
Known for her generosity, she was treasured by her family and loved ones. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
There will be no viewing and all services will be private.
