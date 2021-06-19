Pearl Elizabeth Long Metz, 86, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg with her daughter by her side.
She was born in Rockingham County on May 12, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Joseph Cloyd and Cora Viola (Smiley) Long.
Pearl had attended Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene. She had worked at Ethan Allen, Wamplers and Marvel.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Metz, of Bridgewater; sister, Janet Lea Long, of Bridgewater, and brother, Doyle Long, of Bridgewater.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Arnold Long, and two sisters, Cleta Howdyshell and Maxine Click.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Sangerville, with Pastor Darren Howdyshell officiating.
The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
