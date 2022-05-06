On May 3, 2022, our sweet mother and wife, Pearl Lorane Childress, age 88, of Front Royal, Va., gained her angel wings one week shy of her 70th wedding anniversary.
Lorane was born and raised in Manassas, Va., and attended Woodbine Baptist Church as a child and young adult. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, bingo, being a member of the Manassas women of the Moose, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a homemaker, and her proudest accomplishment was raising three children.
Upon her husband’s retirement in 1982, they moved to the Shenandoah Valley.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ethel Agnes and Thomas Aden Jones, and all her siblings. Brothers, Frederick, Carlton, Gilbert and Ralph Jones and sisters, Minnie Beavers, Irene Breeden, and Doris Jones.
Survived by her husband, Robert E. Childress and children, Paula Zimbro and companion, David Hutto, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Robin and Chris Lawson of Penn Laird, Va., and son, Robert B. Childress of Strasburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Amber Dearing, Christopher Lawson IV, and Nathan Lawson; four great-grandchildren, Cody Dearing, Alexis Lawson, Isabel Lawson and Nash Lawson and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs of Front Royal Family Practice, Warren Memorial Hospital, and Greenfield Reflections.
The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St., Manassas, VA 20110 on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., where funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 10, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodbine Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or The National Kidney Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.