Pearl Virginia Knott Berry, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2023, at her home in Bridgewater at the age of 92.
She was born May 31, 1931, to the late George and Mary (Huffer) Knott.
Pearl was a very active and faithful member of Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle. She retired from Genesco and loved doing word search puzzles.
Pearl was united in marriage on March 6, 1948, to Dudley W. Berry, who preceded her in death Oct. 9, 1987.
Pearl is survived by her children, Loretta Morris of Bridgewater, Carol Blevins of Luray, Roger Berry of Bridgewater, and Bruce Berry of Bridgewater; her sister, Sarah Gooden of McGaheysville; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie McCoy; son-in-law, Gene Morris; brother-in-law, Ralph Gooden; and siblings, Hershall Knott, Margaret Lambert, Paul Knott and John Franklin Knott.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service celebrating Pearl's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home with Pastor Ronald Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Summit Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
