Pebbles Shipp Smith, 52, of the Melrose area of Rockingham County, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. She was born Aug. 16, 1969, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of Elaine Elizabeth Ludholtz Hartman and the late Robert Randolph Shipp.
Pebbles graduated from Spotswood High School with the class of 1987. She was generous, kindhearted, and a forgiving person. Everyone she met was family, and family is what mattered most to her.
Pebbles is survived by her mother, Elaine Hartman and husband, Phil; her husband, Edward “Red” Smith; a son, W. Colton “Sunshine” Smith; two daughters, Elaine Smith and Hayley Smith; a brother, Kasey Crowe; and three grandchildren, Jazmyn Smith, Theodore Smith and Addalyn “Dew Bug” Weaver.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alina Weaver.
The family will commemorate her life in a private service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.