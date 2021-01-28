Peg Sherman, 79, of Harrisonburg, peacefully passed away on Jan. 24, 2021. Mrs. Sherman was born July 30, 1941, in Imperial Beach, Calif., and was the daughter of the late James Lee and Martha Caroline Watson Vaughn.
She moved to the Valley in 2011 from Bradenton, Fla. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed sharing in the life of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On July 8, 1960, she married Robert R. Sherman and spent 47 happy years together until his death in 2007. Also preceding her in death were her parents and sister, Trudy Ott.
She is survived by a son, Jim Sherman (Mary) of Penn Laird; a daughter, Sherri Reichgott (Brian) of Penn Laird; a niece, raised in her home, Leigh-Anne Vaughn Boardman (Steve) of Flint Hill; brothers, Don Vaughn (Barbara) of Pinellas Park, Fla., Bobby Vaughn (Linda) of Ellijay, Ga., and David Vaughn (Rose) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren, Briana Priester (Michael), Haleigh Davis (Josh), Katie Sherman (Jordan) and Robert Sherman (Lauren); five great-grandchildren and her large extended family, all of whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc. (Bradenton, FL).
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnyside for their loving and compassionate care while she was a resident there as well as the doctors and nurses at RMH Sentara Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
