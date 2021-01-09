Peggy Ann Bradley, 88, of Stanley, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1932, in Page County, and was a daughter of the late David Timothy Blosser and Edna Painter Blosser.
Peggy was a member of the Stanley Seventh-day Adventist Church.
On June 5, 1948, she married Calvin Martin Bradley, who died on July 22, 2014.
Peggy is survived by a daughter, Patricia Sue Bosley and husband, Carroll, of Stanley; a special cousin, C.W. Blosser of Luray, a special nephew, Larry Roadcap, and her special cat, Precious. She was preceded in death by six brothers, Edward Leroy, Raymond, Floyd, Preston and Clifford Blosser, and Wilbur Aleshire.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Stanley Advent Cemetery by Pastor Richard Rechichar.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
