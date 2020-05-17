Peggy Ann Fulk Warner, 77, of Rockingham, died May 15, 2020, at Oak Lea Nursing Home at VMRC in Harrisonburg. She fought cancer for a number of years before the Lord called her home. Peggy and her husband lived on West Market Street in Harrisonburg for over 50 years before moving to Mount Clinton.
She was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Shenandoah County, and was a daughter of the late Denver Randolph and Dorothy Green Fulk.
She retired from Marshalls in Bridgewater. She was an active member of Garbers Church of the Brethren, where she was also a member of the Women’s Circle. Peggy was a member of Hose Company No. 4 Ladies Auxiliary in Harrisonburg and also the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed the beach, camping in the yellow bus that she and her husband turned into a camper, and loved spending time with all her family.
On May 26, 1960, she married Lewis Andrew Warner, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Dorothy Nicholson and husband, Everett, of Broadway; a son, Lewis Warner Jr. and wife, Theresa, of Elkton; grandchildren, Crystal Noakes and husband, David, of Washington, Cheryl Nicholson and husband, Paul, of Elkton and Justin Nicholson and wife, Felicia, of Stanley; six great-grandchildren, Audrey, LaNora, Elaina, Isiah, Bella and Korie; two sisters, Sandra Good of Broadway and Bonnie Yankey of Criders; two brothers, Denver Fulk Jr. of Broadway and Clyde Victor Fulk of Mathias, W.Va.; and a special daughter, Leilani Ritchie and her children, Caiden and Cam, of Broadway.
A private graveside service will be held at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
There will not be any services at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 300, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
