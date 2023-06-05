Peggy Ann Lawson Dean, 80, of Elkton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Dean was born June 3, 1943, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Elmer Clarence Lawson and Mayme Alice Williams Lawson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Hensel; and three brothers, Lewis Lawson, Junior Lawson, and Jack Lawson.
Peggy was employed at Elkton Garment Company in Elkton and Marshalls in Bridgewater for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Mercy and Grace Fellowship in Stanley.
On Feb. 14, 2012, she married Mike Lohr, who survives, and who took care of her for the last several years of her battle with vascular dementia. Peggy is also survived by a daughter, Teresa (Terry) Leap and husband, Dickie, of McGaheysville; a son, Steven (Steve) Dean of Elkton; grandson, Stevie, who was her pride and joy; and a sister, Charlotte Conley of Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Church of Solsburg, 14695 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, Va. with Pastor Josh Shifflett and Pastor David Burrell officiating.
The family would like to thank Home Instead Healthcare and especially Peggy’s caregivers for her wonderful care.
Condolences may be shared by kygers.com.
