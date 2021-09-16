Peggy Ann Lohr Finch, 82, of New Market, died Sept. 15, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. She was born March 2, 1939, in Alexandria, Va., and was a daughter of the late Everette Jacob and Mary Louise Millner Lohr.
She was retired from IBM.
She was preceded in death by her husband, JD Finch.
Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Ruprecht and husband, Ainen Hadj of Maryland; two stepchildren, Daniel Finch and Delores Finch, both of Maryland; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; one stepgreat-great-grandchild; four special nieces, Sharon, Emily, Elizabeth and Jessica, and a special nephew, Douglas.
Also preceding her in death were a son, Anthony Collins; a stepson, Stephen Finch; and a sister, Patricia “Patsy” L. Baker.
Pastor Bob Edwards will conduct a graveside service Sunday at 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market. The casket will be closed. Friends may sign the book at the funeral home after 9 a.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Broadway, VA 22815 or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
