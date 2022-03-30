Peggy Ann Nelson
Peggy Ann Nelson, 74, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. She was born in Ashe County, N.C., on Friday, July 4, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Austin and Rosa Osborne Brown.
Peggy worked for Perdue Farms for over 20 years. Beginning her career on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, she later transferred to the Bridgewater plant from where she retired. Peggy often said the highlight of her life was going on trips and other fun adventures with her daughter and grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Pam Kain and husband, Kevin, of Harrisonburg; a son, Spencer Taylor of Warrensville, N.C.; three sisters, Madelyn Anders of North Carolina, Myrtle Holloway of Indiana and Beulah Roman of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Sarah and Jack Kain and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
All services will be private with family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
