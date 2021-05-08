Peggy Belle Harbin
Peggy Belle Harbin, 74, a life-long resident of Mount Clinton, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Peggy was born Feb. 10, 1947, in Rockingham County, to the late Charles E. and Rachel Tusing Burgoyne.
Peggy was full of energy and enthusiasm. She loved her family and considered them her greatest accomplishment in life. She loved to laugh and was known for her spirited laugh that put a smile on the faces of her family and friends. She was a generous, giving person who always put others first.
Peggy was a member of Mount Clinton United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed working with the youth fellowship group in the years past.
She worked for many years at Ethan Allen Furniture in Bridgewater and Marshalls Manufacturing in Bridgewater, where she made many friends.
On Nov. 20, 1964, she married Carl E. Harbin, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Angie Sanger of Singers Glen, and Andrea Conley and husband, Jr., of Mount Clinton; siblings, Eddie Burgoyne and wife, Harriet, C.E. Burgoyne and wife, Phyllis, and Betty June Stover and husband, Doug. Her grandchildren, Brandy Caruthers, Amelia Conley, Luke Sanger, Amy Conley, and great-grandchildren, Caly Guyer, Maliyah Conley, Rilynn Harris and Emmett Sanger, will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Pastor Kevin Poeckert will conduct a graveside service on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. The casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com. McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
